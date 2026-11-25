Khawaja hits back at Cummins over his response about Australia's ball-tampering in 2018
Dubai: Usman Khawaja has spoken of his disappointment at the personal criticism he received from Pat Cummins following comments about Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, admitting he was surprised to see a different side of the country's Test captain.
The former Australia opener brought the controversy back into the spotlight through his autobiography, Sabr, in which he claimed the wider squad were aware of the plan to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
The scandal, which became one of the darkest moments in Australian cricket, resulted in lengthy suspensions for captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.
However, the country's leading bowlers have consistently denied knowing about the plan before images of Bancroft using sandpaper emerged during the match.
Cummins recently delivered a lengthy 68-minute press conference in which he strongly rejected suggestions that the bowlers were involved, describing the allegations as "utter nonsense". He also accused Khawaja of being "casual and flippant" when discussing the reputations and careers of his former teammates.
Khawaja has now addressed the response during an appearance on The Grade Cricketer podcast, making it clear that his comments were not intended to create a personal dispute with Cummins.
He also reiterated that he continues to believe the 33-year-old should remain Australia's Test captain, despite being hurt by the way he was criticised.
"I've always loved him as a person and a leader. I was never expecting him to attack me personally like he did," said Khawaja, who featured in 36 Tests under Cummins' captaincy.
He admitted that the strength of Cummins' response was particularly surprising given their previous relationship.
"Personally, the way he did it and kept going and kept going, I've never seen that side of Pat before. That disappointed me."
Despite the criticism, Khawaja remains confident in the account he has given of the events in Cape Town.
"I can sleep very easily at night. I have told the truth."
Before the publication of Khawaja's book, Cummins and fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon had repeatedly maintained that they were unaware of any plan to use sandpaper on the ball.
In a joint statement released in 2021, the four players called for an end to the "rumour-mongering and innuendo", insisting they "did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field" until the footage was displayed on the stadium's big screen.
Khawaja has stopped short of directly confirming or rejecting their version of events but believes the bowlers have become committed to the position they established several years ago.
He also suggested the differing accounts created tension within the Australian dressing room, with the players no longer presenting a united front.
"It's not like they told us they were going to do it," added Khawaja. "They just did it.
"They separated themselves from the rest of the team at that point."
In an attempt to bring the long-running controversy to a conclusion, Khawaja also revealed that he had drafted an apology on behalf of the Australian squad and forwarded it to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg.
The proposed statement was intended to establish a shared acknowledgement of what happened, regardless of the specific method used to change the ball.
It read: "We accept and acknowledge as a team that we knew we were ball-tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa [in] 2018. Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant.
"We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and a squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago.
"Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven (Smith), Cameron (Bancroft), and David (Warner) paid an enormous price for the sake of the team, for which we are sorry and eternally grateful."
Although Greenberg responded by suggesting the statement was not likely to be accepted, Khawaja believes there is now a genuine opportunity for Australian cricket to move beyond the scandal.
He explained that his discussions with the Cricket Australia chief executive had been encouraging, with both sharing an interest in finding a resolution.
"I've still got this pipe dream of accountability," said Khawaja. "He said, 'Look, no matter what it was at least we can look each other in the eye and say that we are trying everything possible to try to move Australian cricket forward.'
Khawaja also pointed to Greenberg's indication that those involved would largely be given immunity, potentially allowing former and current players to speak more openly about the events.
"The really good thing that came out is Todd Greenberg said everyone pretty much has immunity.
"I reckon we're in a really good spot now where it's a little bit freer, where we can actually talk about this."