Cameron Bancroft says all the Australia players knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Dubai: Cameron Bancroft has spoken publicly about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, claiming the “whole team” was aware of the plan to alter the ball.
In a lengthy article for The West Australian, the former Australia Test opener has delivered his strongest comments yet on the controversy. The 33-year-old said he willingly “took the bullet for everybody” and admitted he was “never completely honest about what happened” during the original investigation.
Bancroft said Pat Cummins’ press conference last week was “the final straw”, leaving him feeling “angry, betrayed and alone”.
“My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019,” he wrote.
“I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth.”
He explained that Usman Khawaja’s book had encouraged him to speak openly about the scandal, adding: “I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying”.
Bancroft claimed David Warner had largely been responsible for looking after the ball and helping it reverse-swing, but the situation changed during the series in Port Elizabeth.
He described the Australian team as “arrogant” following their victory in the first Test in Durban, which he said contributed to the decision to use sandpaper in the second match.
According to Bancroft, head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were involved in discussions about how to make the ball reverse-swing, while Steve Smith wanted no part in the plan.
Warner was unable to carry out the task because television cameras were monitoring his movements throughout the 2018 series. Bancroft therefore took on the responsibility, despite feeling “uncomfortable”, believing it could improve his position in the Test side.
“If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time I would have,” he said.
Bancroft also claimed he regularly spoke to the fast-bowling group of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, as well as wicketkeeper Tim Paine, to find out whether the ball was moving sufficiently and whether his efforts were effective.
“All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working,” he said.
“I was discussing its performance with teammates who knew I wasn’t just plucking at the quarter seam, but that I was actually using sandpaper.”
He added that former Australia media manager Kate Hutchinson had raised objections in Port Elizabeth, although other members of the camp had praised his work.
Bancroft said the plan continued into the infamous third Test in Cape Town. He claimed Saker told him he “needed to do more” with the ball, prompting further discussions with the bowlers about its movement.
“They all told me what I was doing wasn’t enough,” he said.
“The conversations I remember having with the bowlers about the ball’s movement have troubled me enormously in the years since.
“When I later heard public statements denying knowledge of sandpaper being used, I struggled to reconcile those denials with my memories.”
Bancroft went on to describe the moment he was caught on camera and reserve player Peter Handscomb came onto the field to alert him.
He claimed Lehmann had instructed Handscomb to “get the sandpaper off Bangers now” as he made his way onto the pitch.
“In my opinion, if he (Lehmann) didn’t know he wouldn’t have said that and if it wasn’t clear enough before ... once again. WE ALL KNEW,” he wrote.
Reflecting on the press conference he attended alongside Smith after the day’s play in Cape Town, Bancroft said he felt “enormous regret”. He claimed both players were “frightened” about the possible consequences and had been instructed by Saker and other members of staff to lie rather than confirm the object was sandpaper.
He also recalled a meeting involving the entire team after the Test, claiming nobody spoke up to say they had been unaware of the sandpaper's use.
“As it turns out I ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team,” he said.
Bancroft also discussed a joint statement released in 2021 by Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, describing it as “deeply painful” to read.
He said comments from former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who urged those involved to reveal the truth, had helped convince him to speak out after eight years of keeping the secret.
The right-handed opener added that he would be willing to take part in Cricket Australia's independent forum, announced on Wednesday afternoon – just hours before his article was published.