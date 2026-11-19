Cricket Australia will revisit Sandpapergate after Bancroft claims the entire team knew
Dubai: Cameron Bancroft, who was among the Australian players punished for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has made fresh claims that every member of the team was aware of his use of sandpaper during the Test against South Africa at Newlands in March that year.
Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension, while former captain Steve Smith and David Warner each received 12-month bans.
Following the latest revelations, Cricket Australia has responded by saying it will take time to "consider his comments."
"We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments.
“We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events.
"We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Writing in The West Australian, Bancroft also criticised Pat Cummins over his previous claims that he had no knowledge of the ball-tampering operation.
The batter insisted that the incident involved far more than the three players who received suspensions, claiming the entire squad knew what was happening.
"It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa.
“It was the whole team. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others.
“I did this to protect Cricket Australia’s investigation and not implicate others around me," Bancroft wrote.
Bancroft is not the only former Australian player to suggest that knowledge of the sandpaper incident extended throughout the squad. Usman Khawaja and Chadd Sayers have also made claims about the wider team's awareness of what happened.
Sayers made his Test debut in the fourth and final match of the series in South Africa.
Bancroft's latest comments came just hours after Cricket Australia announced plans to reopen discussions surrounding the infamous 2018 scandal.
The governing body intends to establish a forum allowing players and members of staff who were part of the South Africa tour to share their experiences and provide their accounts of the events.
"After careful consideration, the CA Board has decided to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and perspectives," Cricket Australia Chair David Boon said.
"We believe this is in the best interests of the game. For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game.
"We believe it is time for a circuit breaker."