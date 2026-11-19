Bancroft's allegations spark calls for Cummins to step down as Test captain
Dubai: Calls are growing for Pat Cummins to step down as Australia’s Test captain after Cameron Bancroft made fresh allegations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, directly challenging the fast bowler’s account of what happened during the infamous tour of South Africa.
Among those calling for Cummins to resign is British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who questioned the Australian captain’s credibility following Bancroft’s claims that the entire dressing room knew about the use of sandpaper.
“Of course they (bowlers) knew… he should resign. Cummins has to go,” Morgan said during an appearance on Nine’s Today show.
Paul Newman, cricket writer for The Athletic, which is part of The New York Times, also suggested that Cummins’ position had become untenable. In a post on social media, Newman shared his view that the Australian skipper should step aside following Bancroft’s detailed account.
The reaction has also spread among cricket fans, with several taking to social media to demand a change in Australia’s leadership.
“Cummins has to step down as captain,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Unfortunately Cummins has to stand down as captain I think.”
However, not everyone believes the Australian captain should lose his position over an incident that took place eight years ago. Some supporters have defended Cummins, arguing that he was not directly involved in the ball-tampering plan and that the controversy should not end his captaincy.
The renewed calls follow Bancroft’s lengthy account published in The West Australian, in which he claimed that knowledge of the plan went well beyond the three players initially punished.
“It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.
The former Australia opener also said he regularly spoke to the bowling group, including Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, about whether the ball was reverse-swinging sufficiently. He claimed the bowlers provided feedback on his work.
Bancroft said Cummins’ recent press conference was the final straw that prompted him to speak out. The Australia captain had rejected claims made by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, describing them as “complete and utter nonsense” and insisting he had no knowledge of sandpaper being used.
Cummins has maintained his position, with his manager saying there was nothing in Bancroft’s statement that the captain had not already addressed.
The latest allegations have put Cummins under renewed scrutiny, with questions now being raised about his leadership and the credibility of the account given by members of the 2018 touring party.