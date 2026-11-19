The latest allegations have put Cummins under renewed scrutiny, with questions now being raised about his leadership and the credibility of the account given by members of the 2018 touring party.

Bancroft said Cummins’ recent press conference was the final straw that prompted him to speak out. The Australia captain had rejected claims made by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, describing them as “complete and utter nonsense” and insisting he had no knowledge of sandpaper being used.

The former Australia opener also said he regularly spoke to the bowling group, including Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, about whether the ball was reverse-swinging sufficiently. He claimed the bowlers provided feedback on his work.

“It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.

However, not everyone believes the Australian captain should lose his position over an incident that took place eight years ago. Some supporters have defended Cummins, arguing that he was not directly involved in the ball-tampering plan and that the controversy should not end his captaincy.

Paul Newman, cricket writer for The Athletic, which is part of The New York Times, also suggested that Cummins’ position had become untenable. In a post on social media, Newman shared his view that the Australian skipper should step aside following Bancroft’s detailed account.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.