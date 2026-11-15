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Sandpapergate row: David Warner questions Cricket Australia's probe

Former opener says crucial information about the investigation was withheld from players

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David Warner stands by Usman Khawaja's claims and asks why bowlers' statements were not shared with players.
David Warner stands by Usman Khawaja's claims and asks why bowlers' statements were not shared with players.

Sydney: Former opener David Warner has refused to retreat from his claim that Cricket Australia’s investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal was a cover-up and has now asked why players were never handed all the evidence at the time.

“Just to clarify, ‘as far as I am aware’, was the POINT. I was never told the bowlers had been interviewed or provided statements. That information would have been pretty useful when I was forced to make decisions back in 2018. Why weren’t we given all the evidence by CA?” wrote Warner on his Instagram account on Sunday.

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The controversy around the Sandpapergate in Cape Town has been building since Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, was released earlier this week. Khawaja has alleged that the whole Test squad knew about the sandpaper plan, and Warner has publicly sided with his childhood friend.

On Friday, Australia captain Pat Cummins addressed a press conference for 68 minutes and described Khawaja’s allegations as nonsense and ‘100 percent wrong.’ Warner, who was part of the Fox Sports commentary team for the first ODI against England in Perth, reacted sharply against the comments made by Cummins.

“Pat Cummins was very well prepared this morning. I still stick by Uzzy and what he’s written in that book. It’s the truth, and I really support him. I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that the captain today actually threw Uzzy under the bus, and I’m very, very disappointed about that.”

Warner and Steve Smith, who was captain at the time, were each suspended for 12 months over the ball-tampering episode, while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Saturday to SEN radio, that the board has no plans to reopen the inquiry. “We don’t see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don’t think there’s anything that can be gained from that.

“We have said we’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we’ve received. That includes what we’ve seen from Usman [Khawaja], and our position hasn’t changed on that.

“There’s absolutely no benefit in going back, that’s the clear position of the CA board. I think it’s fine, we’ve got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018.”

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