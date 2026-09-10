Why Pakistan legend Wasim Akram does not want to coach Pakistan

‘I don't want that pressure’: Akram on coaching Pakistan
Wasim Akram is one of the greatest fast bowlers cricket has ever seen, but there is one job he simply does not seem interested in taking.
Coaching Pakistan.
The legendary pacer has once again explained why he has no desire to take up the role, and his reasoning is pretty simple.
When Pakistan lose, why does the coach always seem to take the blame?
Akram believes coaches are often made the scapegoats when things go wrong, while the players actually performing on the field do not always face the same level of accountability.
But that is not the only reason.
Social media and the criticism that comes with being involved in Pakistan cricket are also major concerns for Akram.
“I am now 60 years old, and I cannot tolerate this kind of disrespect and below the belt criticism, especially from people who have never played cricket but talk about strategy and technique in a disrespectful manner,” Akram said, according to Geo Super.
“At this stage of my life, I do not want to take that kind of pressure. Coaching the Pakistan team, both on and off the field, is not a piece of cake, especially with social media and the press,” he added.
His comments also come at a chaotic time for Pakistan cricket, with seven players and two coaches sent home during the England series and the PCB launching an investigation into discipline and conduct within the team.
And this is certainly not something Akram has suddenly decided.
Back in 2021, he made his feelings pretty clear when asked about coaching Pakistan.
“The coach isn't the one playing. The players are the one playing,” Akram said at the time, questioning why coaches receive so much blame when results go wrong.
Four years later, his position had not changed.
In 2025, Akram pointed towards the treatment of his former Pakistan teammate Waqar Younis, who has had multiple coaching spells with the national team.
Seeing the criticism and disrespect Waqar received was enough for Akram to know that the job was not for him.
But that does not mean he does not want to help Pakistan cricket.
Akram said he would happily work with players at camps or during tournaments, even for free.
He just does not want the full time job and everything that comes with it.
And after saying the same thing in 2021, 2025 and now again in 2026, Akram's position could not be much clearer.