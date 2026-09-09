Pakistan women cricketers sport Virat Kohli’s One8 shoes at Women’s Asia Cup

Agilitas describes one8 as a sportswear label co-founded with Kohli
Pakistan Women cricketers have sparked a social-media buzz during the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, but this time it has little to do with their performances on the field.
Several members of the Pakistan squad were spotted wearing sneakers from one8, the sportswear brand co-founded by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, during their match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and right-handed batter Eymaan Fatima were among the players seen sporting the footwear. Images and videos of the players wearing the brand quickly circulated online, with fans pointing out the unusual connection to one of India’s biggest sporting icons.
The shoes worn by the players were the One8 Cover Drive 18 X cricket shoes, which are available in three colour options – Trophy Gold, Sonic Blue and Jersey White.
While the footwear grabbed attention off the field, Sandhu delivered a stunning performance on it. The spinner produced career-best figures of 6/7 in four overs to help Pakistan dismiss Hong Kong for just 71 runs and secure a 72-run victory.
Her remarkable spell also played a key role in Pakistan sealing their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup.
One8 has expanded beyond its association with Kohli to become a sportswear brand offering footwear, apparel and other sporting products. Agilitas, which has the brand in its portfolio, describes one8 as a sportswear label co-founded with Kohli. The former India captain is also an investor in Agilitas, having invested Rs400 million in the company.