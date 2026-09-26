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Virat Kohli targets final World Cup glory with India in 2027

‘I’m going to play more freely’ says Kohli as he sets sights on one last ODI campaign

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
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India’s star batsman Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be his final ODI World Cup for India, saying the chance to make one last bid for the title is driving him to give everything on the field.

Speaking to JioStar, Kohli said the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would bring its own challenges, particularly with teams having to maintain a high level of intensity across a long competition.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. To leave everything out there," Kohli said.

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Kohli promises a freer approach

The 37-year-old also revealed that he wants to approach ODI cricket with greater freedom as he prepares for what could be his final World Cup campaign.

Kohli said the demands of 50-over cricket have often forced him to take on a stabilising role, particularly when conditions are difficult. However, he now wants to take more calculated risks when the situation allows.

"What's changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I'm going to play more freely. I'm not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me," he said.

Kohli believes modern ODI cricket is increasingly built around high-scoring matches, with teams looking to push towards 350 or more when conditions are favourable.

"I'm very willing to take risks now because I know that if I make runs there, we'll get 350-360 easily. And if I do that and play longer, then I can hit more at the end," he said.

He added that greater faith in his teammates has allowed him to play more positively rather than worrying about what might happen if he gets out.

World Cup title remains the target

Kohli has established himself as one of the most prolific batters in ODI cricket. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. His highest score is 183.

He said the intensity of a World Cup makes it particularly demanding, with players required to sustain their best levels over several high-pressure matches.

"The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity," Kohli said.

The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to be played from October 4 to November 21.

India are now turning their attention towards their 2027 World Cup preparations, with ODI series against West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe scheduled as part of the build-up.

The first ODI against West Indies is scheduled for Sunday, with Shubman Gill leading the Indian side and Kohli included in the squad.

For Kohli, however, the long-term objective is clear.

"Of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," he said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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