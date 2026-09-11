GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

"He was very pleased": Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets Virat Kohli in London

Kohli’s quiet London life intersects with Shinde’s official trip and awards tour

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eknath Shinde and Virat Kohli
Eknath Shinde and Virat Kohli
ANI

Dubai: Virat Kohli doesn’t make many public appearances lately. However, in the recent video going viral on social media, the former Indian Cricket team captain was seen meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London.

The meeting comes as Kohli continues to split his time between India and London, where he lives with wife Anushka Sharma and their two children. The couple has made no secret of choosing London as a base to shield their family from the constant public attention they draw in India, opting for a quieter, more routine domestic life away from the cameras.

During the meeting with Shinde, the two discussed a range of subjects, including sports development and infrastructure as per ANI. In the video, Shinde honoured the former India captain with a shawl as the two posed for photos.

Shinde revealed in a statement that Kohli made a “goodwill visit” when he got to know that the Deputy CM was in London. He also described the cricketer “down-to-earth” while also discussing with him all the work that is being done in Maharashtra.

“He was very pleased. I, too, was happy to meet him,” Shinde said before ending his conversation with Kohli about the new generation. The Maharashtra Deputy CM is in London for an official two-day visit trip to receive international awards for public governance, pitch business and economic investments, and engage with the diaspora.

Kohli, one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cricket, has increasingly used his time in London to stay out of the spotlight between assignments, with sightings of him and Anushka on quiet walks around the city becoming more frequent in recent weeks.

On the field, Kohli's focus now shifts to his return to international cricket. He is expected to be back in action when India takes on West Indies in the first ODI on September 27, 2026.

It will be his first appearance in the format since India's ODI series against England on July 19, 2026, meaning Kohli will have gone over two months without playing an ODI heading into the West Indies series.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketVirat Kohli

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan women cricketers sport Kohli’s One8 shoes

Pakistan women cricketers sport Kohli’s One8 shoes

1m read
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Virat

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy a stroll in London

1m read
India's Virat Kohli looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

Virat Kohli completes 18 years in international cricket

2m read
India's Virat Kohli (L) congratulates India's Rohit Sharma (R) as they celebrate his century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

'Rohit, Kohli will add lot of value for 2027 World Cup'

2m read