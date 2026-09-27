Virat Kohli hits career high nine sixes during record-breaking 139 in Kerala

Kohli completed both his fifty and hundred with sixes in the same innings
Virat Kohli is a superman.
We have witnessed another masterclass from him.
He gave the thousands of fans at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, exactly what they came to see on Sunday.
The 37 year old smashed his 55th ODI century against West Indies, but there was something unusual about the way he reached his milestones.
Kohli completed his fifty with a six and then did the same to reach his hundred.
It was the first time in his international career that he had reached both fifty and hundred with sixes in the same innings.
And he did not stop after reaching three figures.
Kohli finished unbeaten on a brilliant 139 from just 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 157.95.
The nine sixes were also the most Kohli has ever hit in an ODI innings.
It was his 55th ODI century and 86th international hundred, taking him another step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.
Earlier in the innings, Kohli also became only the second batter after Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. And he did it faster than the master blaster. Sachin took 377 innings to reach the landmark, whereas Kohli needed only 303 innings. Remarkable achievement.
At this point, we are almost running out of words to describe the greatness of this man.
West Indies had earlier scored 295 for seven, with Justin Greaves making 101. India made the chase look easy as captain Shubman Gill scored 110 from 108 balls before Kohli's unbeaten 139 from 88 took them home. India reached 300 for two in 41.4 overs to seal an eight wicket victory with 50 balls remaining.