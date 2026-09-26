For Shai Hope's West Indies squad, coming off tight series losses to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the series offers a fresh opportunity for them to test an Indian team missing several core match-winners, especially with them set to play ODI World Cup qualifiers next year. Curious eyes will also be on 19-year-old wristspinner Vitel Lawes, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand in July and picked up eight wickets in five games.