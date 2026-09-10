Rohit Sharma’s cheeky T-shirt message leaves fans guessing

Star Indian opener is currently preparing for his television entertainment debut with Sony
Rohit Sharma appears to have found a cheeky way to revisit one of the most talked-about phrases surrounding his international future.
The former India captain was recently seen wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Non Commital?”, prompting an immediate reaction from cricket fans on social media. Many were quick to connect the phrase with comments made by India chief selector Ajit Agarkar about Rohit and Virat Kohli’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Rohit is currently preparing for his television entertainment debut with Sony LIV’s Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, which is scheduled to begin streaming on September 19. While the T-shirt could simply be part of the show’s promotional campaign, its wording has inevitably brought the debate over Rohit’s ODI future back into the spotlight.
The phrase dates back to October 4 last year when Agarkar addressed the media in Mumbai following the announcement of India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.
During the press conference, Agarkar was asked about Rohit and Kohli’s chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup. He said both senior batters had been “non-committal” about their availability for the tournament.
The announcement also confirmed a major change in India’s ODI setup, with Shubman Gill taking over as captain from Rohit.
Agarkar explained that the decision was part of India’s broader planning for the future, with having three different captains across the three formats making things complicated from a planning standpoint.
He also said Rohit and Kohli had been encouraged to play domestic cricket whenever their international commitments allowed, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy among the competitions mentioned.