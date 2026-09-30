Rohit Sharma smashes century, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record

Rohit races past Tendulkar, becomes second fastest to 12,000 ODI runs
Rohit Sharma rolled back the years in Guwahati on Wednesday, reaching 12,000 ODI runs before smashing his 35th century in ODI against West Indies.
The 39 year old produced a vintage Rohit innings as India chased a massive 406 in the second ODI. He reached his hundred from just 72 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes, before eventually falling for 101 from 75 deliveries.
But even before reaching three figures, Rohit had already entered another exclusive club.
He became only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 12,000 ODI runs, and just the seventh batter overall to reach the landmark.
Rohit got there in his 282nd ODI innings, making him the second fastest batter in history to 12,000 runs by innings.
Kohli remains comfortably ahead, having reached the mark in 242 innings, while Tendulkar needed 300.
That means Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs 18 innings quicker than Tendulkar.
Rohit was also the second fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in terms of balls faced, reaching the landmark after 12,973 deliveries. Kohli holds the record at 12,853 balls.
The century was Rohit's 35th in ODI cricket, strengthening his position at No. 3 on the all time list for most ODI hundreds.
Only Kohli and Tendulkar have scored more ODI centuries.
Rohit also combined with captain Shubman Gill for a massive 255 run opening partnership as India made a remarkable start to their chase.
The partnership equalled Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's record for the second highest opening stand for India in ODI cricket.
Gill also reached three figures as India launched an extraordinary response after West Indies had posted 405/7, their highest ODI total.
Nearly two decades after making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit is still adding major milestones to his name.