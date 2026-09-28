The 37-year-old scored his 55th ODI century after a stunning unbeaten 139 off 88 balls. He smashed 10 fours and a career-best nine sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 157.95. He became only the second batter after Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs, achieving the landmark in his 303rd innings, 74 innings quicker than the former India great.