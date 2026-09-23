Rinku Singh backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 World Cup glory

Kohli arrives in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India’s first ODI against the West Indies
India batter Rinku Singh is hopeful that veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup and help the team end its long wait for the coveted trophy.
Rinku said the prospect of the two former India captains playing another World Cup would be a huge moment for the country, particularly if they can help India win the title.
“They are legends, both Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya. Not just me, but the entire nation hopes that they play in the World Cup and are part of the team that goes on to win it,” Rinku told JioStar.
“It would be a huge moment for the whole country, as who knows, it could be their last World Cup. So, it would be huge if they can win it for India. It would be huge for them as well, because we haven’t won the World Cup in a long time. We last won it in 2011. So, we hope both of them are with the team, and that they lift that trophy.”
Rinku, who has played two ODIs and 48 T20Is for India, was part of the country’s victorious 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on home soil earlier this year.
The 28-year-old said his biggest ambition now is to be remembered for helping India win major trophies rather than just for his famous five-sixes-in-an-over feat in the IPL.
“Right now, people know me for hitting those five sixes in one over [during IPL]. What’s on my mind right now is that I want to win the World Cup for Team India, being part of the team, contributing with the bat and helping India win the World Cup. I want people to know me more for that, rather than just the five sixes,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kohli has arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ahead of India’s first ODI against the West Indies, with large crowds of fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the star batter.
Kohli was escorted to the team hotel under tight security as excitement builds in Kerala ahead of the three-match ODI series.
The opening ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 27.