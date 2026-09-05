Rohit Sharma’s new innings: All you need to know about his TV debut

39-year-old shares a glimpse of his first day on set
Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is all set to enter a new arena as he makes his television debut with the upcoming game show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.
Sony Pictures Networks India has announced the show, which will premiere on September 19, on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The family entertainer will see the 39-year-old take on the role of a host.
The cameras have already started rolling, with Rohit sharing a glimpse of his first day on set and his excitement about embarking on this new journey.
Interestingly, Rohit’s customised lounge on the sets appears to bring elements of his cricketing identity into his new avatar. The space features his iconic jersey framed on the wall, a ‘Hitman’ carving on the rafter wall, along with his helmet and bat displayed prominently on a shelf. A striking blue colour palette further adds to the sporting theme.
Known for his calm demeanour and natural sense of humour, Rohit will now have to rely on quick wit, spontaneity and interaction as he takes charge of the show. For someone accustomed to reading a game, the former India captain will now have to read the room and connect with an audience in an entirely different setting.
Rohit’s television debut comes at an interesting stage of his cricket career. Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, he now remains an ODI-only player. His place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup has been a subject of debate because of his age, but he continued to make his case with a strong performance during India’s ODI tour of England in July.
Rohit currently has 11,895 ODI runs from 288 matches, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties, with his highest score being 264. He is seventh on the all-time ODI run-scoring list and is India’s third-highest run-getter in the format behind Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.