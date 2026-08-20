Rohit is back in training for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies
Cricket fans in India often go to extraordinary lengths to meet their idols. While some wait for hours outside training venues or near team buses for a glimpse of their favourite players, one Rohit Sharma fan took his admiration a step further.
Sunil Rout, a fan of the Indian batting star from Odisha, cycled around 1,800km from Odisha to Mumbai in the hope of meeting his idol.
Rout documented his long journey through a series of videos shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his gruelling trip and his determination to meet Rohit.
His efforts eventually paid off. Rout got the opportunity to meet Rohit and presented him with idols of Radha-Krishna and Lord Jagannath. He also gifted the Indian star a photo frame featuring Rohit and his wife, Ritika.
Rohit appeared to appreciate the effort behind the journey and warmly acknowledged his fan’s gesture, making the long trip a memorable one for Rout.
Rout was not the only fan to go the extra mile to meet Rohit. Another admirer travelled from Noida to meet the Indian cricketer, also cycling all the way.
Meanwhile, Rohit is back in training, with his latest practice session once again putting the spotlight on his ODI future.
Amid growing uncertainty over his place in India’s 50-over plans, Rohit was spotted training at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) facility in BKC, Mumbai, as he prepares for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former India captain can be seen running at the MCA facility as he works on his fitness ahead of the series.
The three-match ODI series could prove crucial for Rohit, with his performances likely to have a major bearing on his future in the format.
India will face the West Indies in the first ODI on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The second match will be played in Guwahati on September 30, followed by the third ODI in New Chandigarh on October 3.