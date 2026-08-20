Sam Curran undergoes surgery, ruled out for remainder of summer

Another Surrey all-rounder, Will Jacks, is also set to miss the return
England have suffered an injury setback with Sam Curran ruled out for the remainder of the summer after undergoing surgery on a groin problem.
Curran, a key member of England’s white-ball teams, had been tipped for a possible Test recall during the ongoing series against Pakistan.
However, the Surrey all-rounder underwent surgery following the conclusion of The Hundred, ruling him out of contention for a return to the Test side.
National selector Marcus North had previously suggested Curran could be considered as an all-round option following Ben Stokes’ retirement.
“With the retirement of Ben Stokes, it’s quite clear that he provided us with a certain balance in the team,” North had said. “Sam Curran is certainly a player of interest for us.
“He’s someone our backroom staff and medical team will be working with in the coming weeks to make sure that he potentially becomes an option in the third Test. He’s someone that we really value highly and we see playing a role in the future for us as an all-rounder.”
Curran’s injury means England will have to look elsewhere for the balance Stokes previously provided as they assess their options for the Test side.
Another Surrey all-rounder, Will Jacks, is also set to miss the return of the County Championship after undergoing an appendectomy.
Jacks will sit out Surrey’s clash with Nottinghamshire but could still return for England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which brings the men’s home international summer to a close.