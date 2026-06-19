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Virat Kohli still has years left in IPL, says RCB CEO Rajesh Menon

RCB chief says Kohli's fitness and hunger can keep him thriving in IPL until 2030.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Virat Kohli shares a light-hearted moment on the field during an IPL match for RCB.
Virat Kohli shares a light-hearted moment on the field during an IPL match for RCB.
AFP

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) CEO Rajesh Menon has expressed confidence that Virat Kohli will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for at least another four years, easing speculation about the future of one of the league’s biggest stars.

Speaking in a recent interview to RevSportz, Menon said Kohli remains central to the RCB identity and that the franchise cannot imagine a future without him. He described the former India captain as a constant presence since the inception of the IPL and suggested that even after retirement, Kohli could remain associated with the Bengaluru-based franchise in another capacity.

“RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin,” Menon said, adding that the 37-year-old’s fitness, hunger for success and energy levels give the franchise confidence that he can continue competing at the highest level for several more seasons.

Kohli has already stepped away from Test and T20 International cricket, leaving him with a reduced international workload. That has fuelled expectations that he could prolong his IPL career while continuing to play One-Day Internationals, including a potential appearance at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The batting great remains one of the league’s premier performers. During the latest IPL season, Kohli once again played a leading role for RCB, scoring heavily and showcasing the consistency that has made him the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer. His contributions helped the franchise remain among the title contenders and reinforced his status as the face of RCB.

With Menon publicly backing Kohli to continue for at least four more years, RCB fans can look forward to seeing the franchise icon in red and black for the foreseeable future, extending one of the most enduring player-team partnerships in IPL history.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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