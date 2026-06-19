RCB chief says Kohli's fitness and hunger can keep him thriving in IPL until 2030.
Dubai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) CEO Rajesh Menon has expressed confidence that Virat Kohli will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for at least another four years, easing speculation about the future of one of the league’s biggest stars.
Speaking in a recent interview to RevSportz, Menon said Kohli remains central to the RCB identity and that the franchise cannot imagine a future without him. He described the former India captain as a constant presence since the inception of the IPL and suggested that even after retirement, Kohli could remain associated with the Bengaluru-based franchise in another capacity.
“RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin,” Menon said, adding that the 37-year-old’s fitness, hunger for success and energy levels give the franchise confidence that he can continue competing at the highest level for several more seasons.
Kohli has already stepped away from Test and T20 International cricket, leaving him with a reduced international workload. That has fuelled expectations that he could prolong his IPL career while continuing to play One-Day Internationals, including a potential appearance at the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The batting great remains one of the league’s premier performers. During the latest IPL season, Kohli once again played a leading role for RCB, scoring heavily and showcasing the consistency that has made him the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer. His contributions helped the franchise remain among the title contenders and reinforced his status as the face of RCB.
With Menon publicly backing Kohli to continue for at least four more years, RCB fans can look forward to seeing the franchise icon in red and black for the foreseeable future, extending one of the most enduring player-team partnerships in IPL history.