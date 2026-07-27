Sanju Samson admits he couldn’t keep up with Virat Kohli’s strict lifestyle

Wicket-keeper-batter also spoke about his decision to step away from 'constant rat race'
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed how difficult it was for him to maintain the strict lifestyle and diet recommended by Virat Kohli during their time together in the Indian team.
Speaking on JioStar’s Believe, Samson praised the “fire” Kohli brings to his training sessions and recalled seeking advice from the former India captain on how to build a successful career at the international level.
The two were working out together during an Indian team camp when Samson asked Kohli for advice.
“He told me that lifestyle plays a huge role. If you want to become an international cricketer, you must maintain a different kind of lifestyle. He shared what works for him on his journey and told me, ‘This food will help your body recover, this would not. If you maintain this discipline for the next 10 years, you will have a great career ahead,’” Samson recalled.
Samson said he followed Kohli’s advice for around a year to 18 months but eventually struggled to maintain the same level of discipline.
“I started following it for a year, a year and a half, but after that, I could not stay on track with that anymore,” he added.
Samson also opened up about his mindset and his decision to step away from the “constant rat race” surrounding Indian cricket. After losing his place as the preferred top-order wicketkeeper-batter to Ishan Kishan ahead of the T20 World Cup, Samson said he chose to focus on enjoying the game rather than worrying about selection battles.
“I realised that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it. I just want to enjoy the game. By God’s grace, I have achieved a lot. I am 31 now, and I have a few years left. So, I have decided to play on my own terms. No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju,” he said.
“With all due respect, I will play, enjoy the game, be a good teammate, and support the group, but I will do it my way,” Samson added.
The Kerala batter also admitted that he never expected to feature in the 2026 T20 World Cup after being left out of India’s squad at one stage. As a result, he is not looking too far ahead and is leaving his chances of playing in the 2028 edition to fate and his performances.
“After the 2024 World Cup, I did not even expect to play in the 2026 World Cup. I was not in the 14 or 15-man squad at one point. So how can I plan for 2028? If I’m there, if the team needs me, and if I am playing well, things will fall into place. If not, I am deeply grateful. No one can take this achievement (his T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award) away from me,” he said.
Samson had struck three consecutive fifties during India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence before missing the Zimbabwe tour following a lean run against Ireland and England.