Harsha Bhogle says Sanju Samson was dropped, not rested

Bhogle questions Samson omission, warns ‘dropped’ tag breeds insecurity
Speaking on his YouTube channel, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned India's decision to leave Sanju Samson out of the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series, insisting the wicketkeeper batter was "dropped", not "rested", and warning that the move is "going to leave everyone insecure."
Sanju's omission has come as a surprise given he was one of India's standout performers during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign, where his contributions in the knockout stages earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
However, after a lean run during the recent England series, the Kerala batter has now been left out of the Zimbabwe T20Is, although he has retained his place in India's Asian Games squad.
Bhogle said he was uncomfortable with the explanation that Samson had been rested, arguing that the term is often used to avoid saying a player has been dropped.
"I'm uncomfortable with the decision to leave him out and with the suggestion being fed through that he has been rested. I've been around long enough to know what rested means. The word rested is a comfortable exit for an uncomfortable reality."When you say a player is rested, you've got to ask if he wants to be rested, whether it leaves him insecure, whether it leaves him a little worried. And I would have felt exactly the same way if it was only Abhishek Sharma or it was only Ishan Kishan, or in this case, if it is only Sanju Samson. Sometimes I've heard it said we want to look at others."
Bhogle said he would rather the selectors had been transparent if they believed Samson no longer deserved a place in the side.
"This selection committee has taken some bold calls, and I wouldn't have minded at all if they had said he had been dropped for one, two, three reasons."We wouldn't then have to flirt around with usage or words and we would have come straight to the point and said, 'Should Sanju Samson be dropped?' I don't like the word rested, so I don't even believe that is true. So I will work on the principle that he has been dropped. Should Sanju Samson be dropped? Good heavens, no."
Bhogle also pointed to Yashasvi Jaiswal's situation, suggesting the opener found himself on the sidelines after Abhishek Sharma seized his opportunity.
"Remember Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the reserve player in the T20 World Cup of 2024."Thereafter, you gave Abhishek Sharma an opportunity. Abhishek grabs it with both hands. He's a brilliant player. He's a phenomenal player and good on him, it benefited India, but Yashasvi never got back in."And I think it's actually left him insecure, but we'll let that be, that is for another day. This is about Sanju Samson."
Bhogle argued that India's recent success has been built on backing proven performers through difficult periods, citing players such as Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav.
He believes moving on from a World Cup Player of the Tournament after just a handful of poor innings sends the wrong message to the rest of the squad.
"This Indian team, over the last few years, has established a very pleasant pattern of backing players. Whether it's been Kuldeep Yadav at times, whether it's been Varun Chakravarthy, whether it's been Sanju Samson himself, whether it's been Suryakumar Yadav, you picked class and you've backed class."And so I don't know what's happening at the moment. Three innings, two of those in very unusual conditions. Conditions you're not used to, you haven't had time to get acclimatised to, and then one great catch at backward point, and is that good enough to leave out people?"What does it tell the rest of the players on the side? Can you imagine what it's telling the others? Player of the tournament, dropped? So is it going to be me tomorrow? If I have two poor games, is my neck on the block?"It's going to leave everyone insecure, and that is the last, last thing you want in a team."