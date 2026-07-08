Harsha Bhogle says Sanju Samson was dropped, not rested

"This Indian team, over the last few years, has established a very pleasant pattern of backing players. Whether it's been Kuldeep Yadav at times, whether it's been Varun Chakravarthy, whether it's been Sanju Samson himself, whether it's been Suryakumar Yadav, you picked class and you've backed class."And so I don't know what's happening at the moment. Three innings, two of those in very unusual conditions. Conditions you're not used to, you haven't had time to get acclimatised to, and then one great catch at backward point, and is that good enough to leave out people?"What does it tell the rest of the players on the side? Can you imagine what it's telling the others? Player of the tournament, dropped? So is it going to be me tomorrow? If I have two poor games, is my neck on the block?"It's going to leave everyone insecure, and that is the last, last thing you want in a team."