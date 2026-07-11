RCB duo’s quiet London catch-up goes viral, fueling concerns over intrusion
Virat Kohli’s attempt to enjoy a quiet meeting in London was disrupted after he was photographed without his knowledge, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Jordan Cox revealing details of the incident.
Cox said he met Kohli at a London cafe last month ahead of his Test debut for England against New Zealand at The Oval.
According to media reports, the two RCB teammates discussed cricket, managing pressure and Kohli’s journey before he made his India Test debut in 2011. However, their private conversation later became public after pictures from the meeting appeared on social media.
“The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing,” Cox told The Guardian.
He said Kohli was shocked when he later messaged him about the photos.
Hundreds of people walked past us, no one stopped, no one did anything. But then about two hours later he's texting me going, ‘Have you seen all these photos?’ I was like, ‘What the hell?’Jordan Cox
Cox added that Kohli prefers to keep a low profile and spend time away from the spotlight.
“He just wants to go under the radar, have fun and live a normal life. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible.”
The incident highlighted Kohli’s life away from cricket. Over the past two years, the former India captain has spent significant time in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children.
He has largely returned to India for international assignments, the IPL and professional commitments.
After stepping away from T20 internationals and retiring from Test cricket earlier this year, Kohli has maintained a relatively low public profile.
Cox also praised Kohli’s support during their time together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning IPL campaign.
He said the biggest takeaway from playing alongside the Indian star was Kohli’s willingness to guide younger players.
“The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone that's achieved so much, how much he gives back generally.”
Cox added: “Some guys focus on their own game but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare.”
Kohli is expected to return to international action in India’s three-match ODI series against England, beginning July 14.
The 37-year-old has completed rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and has been preparing in Mumbai before travelling to England.
India will play the ODI matches in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord’s, with the series seen as an important step in Kohli’s preparations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
With inputs from ANI, IANS