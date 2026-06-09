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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s handwritten notes to emotional fan go viral after Ahmedabad hotel stay

The hotel staff was overjoyed and shared photos from the visit

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma.
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma.
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A brief hotel interaction in Ahmedabad has drawn widespread attention online after a fan shared photographs and handwritten notes exchanged with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their stay.

According to a post shared by a Taj Hotel staff member on Instagram, the couple interacted with hotel staff during their visit and posed for photographs.

The post also included handwritten notes reportedly left by the couple for a staff member named Ashi. The note read, "To Ashi, Thank you for all the help, best wishes from us," and was signed by both Kohli and Sharma.

The staff member, sharing the experience online, wrote, "A truly memorable moment serving and meeting Mr. & Mrs. Kohli. Grateful for the opportunity to create exceptional guest experiences. Moments like these remind me why hospitality is so rewarding. Delighted to have been a part of their stay."

The couple had recently also attracted attention during the IPL 2026 final, where Kohli’s match-winning performance and subsequent celebrations with Anushka Sharma were widely shared online. Videos from the stadium showed the two celebrating the victory together, where Sharma joined Kohli on the field, to lift the trophy.

Later, Sharma also gave fans a peek into the celebrations on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of Kohli in party mode wearing a T-shirt that read: “One felt nice, we did it twice!”a fitting nod to RCB’s consecutive championship run. She paired the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Kohli and Sharma first met in 2013 during a commercial shoot and began dating thereafter. They married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 and are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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