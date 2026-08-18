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Italy set to make historic ODI debut in December

Italy made history in 2025 by qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Italy's players celebrate after the dismissal of Nepal's Nandan Yadav during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Nepal and Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12, 2026.
Italy's players celebrate after the dismissal of Nepal's Nandan Yadav during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Nepal and Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12, 2026.
AFP

Italy are set to play their first-ever official men’s ODIs in December 2026 as they continue their push towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The milestone marks a significant moment for Italian cricket and could provide the sport with a major platform in a country traditionally dominated by football.

Italy made history in 2025 by qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, securing their first appearance at a senior cricket World Cup. The achievement gave the sport a major boost and raised hopes of further progress on the international stage.

Now, Italy’s attention has turned to the 50-over format and the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The European side has been competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League and has already taken a major step towards the next stage of qualification.

Italy secured a top-two finish in Challenge League B in Tanzania, earning a place in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off alongside Uganda with one matchday still remaining. Their qualification was confirmed after a six-wicket victory over Hong Kong, China, a result that left their opponents unable to catch them in the race for the top two.

Standout team

Italy have been one of the standout teams in the competition, winning 11 of their 14 matches and recording the best net run rate in Challenge League B. Their impressive campaign has strengthened their belief that a place at the 2027 World Cup is within reach.

The Qualifier Play-off will offer Italy another historic opportunity. The tournament carries ODI status, meaning the Italian team will be able to play official men’s ODIs for the first time. It will give the side valuable exposure to 50-over international cricket while also keeping their World Cup ambitions alive.

Related Topics:
cricketICC T20 WORLD CUP

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