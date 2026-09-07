Kevin Pietersen appointed as specialist mentor for England team

Pietersen, 46, will join Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff for the next 12 months
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been appointed as a ‘specialist mentor’ to the men’s white-ball teams ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the move on Monday, marking Pietersen’s first involvement with the senior England team since his controversial departure as a player following the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia.
Pietersen, 46, will join Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff for the next 12 months, beginning with England’s white-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka in September. His stint is expected to continue through to the 50-over World Cup, which will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in late 2027.
McCullum, who remains in charge of England’s white-ball teams despite stepping down from the Test role earlier this summer, expressed his excitement at bringing Pietersen back into the fold.
“I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game,” McCullum said.
“He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result.
“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players.”
McCullum also highlighted the strong mutual respect between the pair, adding: “We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”
Pietersen, meanwhile, said he was immensely proud to have been given the opportunity to help England’s World Cup campaign.
“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa,” Pietersen said.
“Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment.
“We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential.”