Protesters outside Portsmouth hotel misidentify touring Pakistan youth squad
Dubai: Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team were mistakenly identified as asylum seekers after a group of protesters gathered outside their hotel in Portsmouth, England.
The incident took place at the Marriott Hotel, where the Pakistan U-19 squad were staying during their tour of England U-19. According to The Guardian, a crowd gathered after reports that around 40 men who “did not appear to be English” had arrived at the hotel.
The situation was later resolved after it was confirmed that the group were members of the Pakistan cricket team. George Madgwick, a Reform councillor, contacted the hotel and spoke with the team’s staff before addressing the protesters.
“I spoke to the coach of the team, who was very understanding,” Madgwick told The Guardian. The U-19 Pakistani side is currently being coached by Shahid Anwar.
The councillor continued, “I went out to the protesters and told them, ‘You’ve got it wrong guys, it’s a cricket club.’ The protesters left within a couple of minutes after the unfortunate incident.
Madgwick said local concerns were already high prior to the protests. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has since been in contact with Pakistan’s management and is reviewing security arrangements following the incident.
Pakistan’s U-19 side are currently touring England. They played a four-day match against England U-19 in Arundel from September 2 to 5, losing by 10 runs. The teams met again in a Youth ODI on September 9, with Pakistan securing a 177-run victory.
The incident comes as Pakistan’s senior team are also in England for the third and final Test against the hosts at Edgbaston.