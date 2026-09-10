Madgwick said local concerns were already high prior to the protests. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has since been in contact with Pakistan’s management and is reviewing security arrangements following the incident.

The situation was later resolved after it was confirmed that the group were members of the Pakistan cricket team. George Madgwick, a Reform councillor, contacted the hotel and spoke with the team’s staff before addressing the protesters.

The incident took place at the Marriott Hotel, where the Pakistan U-19 squad were staying during their tour of England U-19. According to The Guardian, a crowd gathered after reports that around 40 men who “did not appear to be English” had arrived at the hotel.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.