Empty pockets, full dreams: Haider Ali’s rise from Pakistan to UAE cricket
Dubai: When Haider Ali arrived in the UAE in 2022, he did not have much money in his pocket. What he did have was a dream and hunger to become an international cricketer and build a better life for his family.
The UAE-bound journey was not simply about cricket for Haider. It was also about responsibility.
“I came from Pakistan to Dubai with an empty pocket but full of dreams. I had only Pakistani 10 rupees when I was at the airport,” Haider told Gulf News.
Leaving his family behind was one of the most emotional moments of his life. He remembers seeing his family cry, particularly his father, who had worked hard to help him pursue cricket.
“My father had a dream that I would become an international player,” he said.
Haider’s journey had started long before he reached the UAE. Back in Pakistan, he began working as a shopkeeper in 2010 to earn money and support his family. Cricket remained a passion, but financial circumstances meant he could not simply concentrate on the sport.
His opportunity came when he was selected by the Punjab Group of Colleges. He left his shopkeeper job and started working as a waiter at a marriage hall at night, using the money he earned to send funds back to his village.
It was during his time at college that he met Akhtar Mumtaz Butt, who became his first cricket coach and an important figure in his development.
“He was like a father to me,” Haider said.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. With his savings exhausted, Haider once again had to find a way to support his family. He began selling fruit on the streets of Lahore.
For someone who now walks out wearing the UAE colours on the international stage, those memories remain an important part of his story.
“I want to thank a few people who helped me a lot in my career because I feel that if those people were not there, I would not be here today,” Haider said.
He singled out Fazal Qadoos, his first teacher, Akhtar Mumtaz Butt, his university and college coach, and the University of Central Punjab.
“I give huge thanks to the University of Central Punjab because they gave me a lot of facilities at a time when it mattered the most,” he added.
Haider initially dreamed of representing Pakistan. He started playing cricket in his homeland and spent years trying to establish himself there.
But his international opportunity eventually came elsewhere.
“Yes, because I started my cricket career from Pakistan, my homeland. But it was not in my Naseeb (destiny). I played all my cricket in Pakistan, but God had a different plan for me,” he said.
That plan eventually brought him to the UAE.
Today, Haider does not see the UAE merely as the country where his cricket career developed. He describes it as his country, hometown and homeland.
The Emirates Cricket Board continues to provide him the required support.
Haider's transition from an aspiring cricketer struggling to support his family to an international player has also given him a clear ambition.
“My biggest goal in cricket is to be the best and do something special for UAE cricket because this country made our dreams come true and helped me make my family stable,” he said.
More specifically, Haider wants to help the UAE reach the next level in 50-over cricket.
“I want to do something more for the UAE team with my performance and also play in a 50-over World Cup,” he said.
As a left-arm orthodox bowler, Haider has looked to some of the game’s most accomplished players for inspiration.
He particularly admires India’s Ravindra Jadeja, whom he considers one of the best white-ball bowlers. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is another player he looks up to.
But his biggest cricketing idol is closer to home.
“My cricket idol is my father too because he wanted to see me become an international player,” Haider said.
The sacrifices made by his father have therefore remained intertwined with Haider’s cricketing ambitions.
Those ambitions now include playing in the Indian Premier League. Asked whether he would prefer the Pakistan Super League or IPL, Haider did not hesitate.
“Of course IPL because IPL is the number one league around the globe,” he said.
Haider was part of the UAE squad at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which included the team’s memorable victory over Canada in Delhi.
The UAE chased down Canada’s 150 for seven, reaching 151 for five in 19.4 overs to register their first victory of the tournament. Aryansh Sharma’s unbeaten 74 and Sohaib Khan’s 51 helped produce an 84-run partnership that turned the match around, while Junaid Siddique took five wickets.
Haider, who bowled four overs for 29 runs in the match, described the victory as a significant moment for the team.
“It was very big and our first win in the World Cup. We needed this win as a team to stay in the World Cup,” he said.
He praised the team’s bowling effort before highlighting the contribution of his teammates Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan who scored 74 and 51 in the chase respectively.
“The way Sohaib finished the game, it was a very special innings from his side. He is a quality player, and Aryansh Sharma also played really well.”
Muhammad Arfan closed the match with the winning run.
The UAE’s progress has given him a platform that once seemed distant when he was working in shops, marriage halls and selling fruit on the streets of Lahore.
He also credits the UAE cricket administration for creating an environment in which expatriate players can pursue their careers.
“They give us a lot of respect and our Emirates Cricket Board also supports us a lot,” Haider said. “We represent UAE and, for me, it is a proud thing to be part of this team.”
Haider’s focus now remains on improving the UAE as a team.
Ahead of the 2026 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, he said the squad had put considerable effort into its preparations, including intensive training sessions and two-day games before the Asia Cup qualifiers.
“We practice a lot for this event. We had great training sessions and we played two-day games as well before going to the Asia Cup qualifiers. We give our best and everything for this event,” he said.
For Haider, the UAE’s facilities and backing are a major part of what gives the team confidence against other sides.
“The facilities we get from our board and the support from our board — this is what gives us the courage to compete with other teams,” he said.
That support has helped transform Haider’s own journey. A man who once arrived in Dubai with only 10 Pakistani rupees is now an international cricketer with a UAE cap, a World Cup appearance and ambitions of playing at the highest level of the sport.
But despite everything he has achieved, Haider’s story remains closely connected to the people who helped him get there.
His father, who dreamed of seeing him become an international player. His first teacher, Fazal Qadoos. His coach, Akhtar Mumtaz Butt. And the University of Central Punjab, which provided him with opportunities when he needed them most.
For Haider, becoming a professional UAE cricketer was never simply about crossing a cricketing milestone. It was about fulfilling a family dream, supporting the people who depended on him and finding a new home for a dream that began in Pakistan.