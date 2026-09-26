Haider’s journey had started long before he reached the UAE. Back in Pakistan, he began working as a shopkeeper in 2010 to earn money and support his family. Cricket remained a passion, but financial circumstances meant he could not simply concentrate on the sport.

Leaving his family behind was one of the most emotional moments of his life. He remembers seeing his family cry, particularly his father, who had worked hard to help him pursue cricket.

Dubai: When Haider Ali arrived in the UAE in 2022, he did not have much money in his pocket. What he did have was a dream and hunger to become an international cricketer and build a better life for his family.

“Yes, because I started my cricket career from Pakistan, my homeland. But it was not in my Naseeb (destiny). I played all my cricket in Pakistan, but God had a different plan for me,” he said.

“I want to thank a few people who helped me a lot in my career because I feel that if those people were not there, I would not be here today,” Haider said.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. With his savings exhausted, Haider once again had to find a way to support his family. He began selling fruit on the streets of Lahore.

It was during his time at college that he met Akhtar Mumtaz Butt, who became his first cricket coach and an important figure in his development.

His opportunity came when he was selected by the Punjab Group of Colleges. He left his shopkeeper job and started working as a waiter at a marriage hall at night, using the money he earned to send funds back to his village.

The UAE chased down Canada’s 150 for seven, reaching 151 for five in 19.4 overs to register their first victory of the tournament. Aryansh Sharma’s unbeaten 74 and Sohaib Khan’s 51 helped produce an 84-run partnership that turned the match around, while Junaid Siddique took five wickets.

He particularly admires India’s Ravindra Jadeja, whom he considers one of the best white-ball bowlers. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is another player he looks up to.

“My biggest goal in cricket is to be the best and do something special for UAE cricket because this country made our dreams come true and helped me make my family stable,” he said.

For Haider, becoming a professional UAE cricketer was never simply about crossing a cricketing milestone. It was about fulfilling a family dream, supporting the people who depended on him and finding a new home for a dream that began in Pakistan.

His father, who dreamed of seeing him become an international player. His first teacher, Fazal Qadoos. His coach, Akhtar Mumtaz Butt. And the University of Central Punjab, which provided him with opportunities when he needed them most.

That support has helped transform Haider’s own journey. A man who once arrived in Dubai with only 10 Pakistani rupees is now an international cricketer with a UAE cap, a World Cup appearance and ambitions of playing at the highest level of the sport.

“The facilities we get from our board and the support from our board — this is what gives us the courage to compete with other teams,” he said.

“We practice a lot for this event. We had great training sessions and we played two-day games as well before going to the Asia Cup qualifiers. We give our best and everything for this event,” he said.

“They give us a lot of respect and our Emirates Cricket Board also supports us a lot,” Haider said. “We represent UAE and, for me, it is a proud thing to be part of this team.”

The UAE’s progress has given him a platform that once seemed distant when he was working in shops, marriage halls and selling fruit on the streets of Lahore.

“It was very big and our first win in the World Cup. We needed this win as a team to stay in the World Cup,” he said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.