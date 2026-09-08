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ICAP UAE honours 72 Pakistani chartered accountants in Dubai

Ceremony highlights contribution of Pakistani professionals to the UAE’s financial sectors

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
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Pakistani Chartered account stand for the photograph after being awarded at the ICAP, UAE ceremony in Dubai.
Pakistani Chartered account stand for the photograph after being awarded at the ICAP, UAE ceremony in Dubai.

Dubai: The UAE Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) honoured 72 Pakistani chartered accountants for reaching major professional milestones at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Members’ Recognition Ceremony in Dubai.

The event brought together more than 175 ICAP members and financial sector leaders and highlighted the growing contribution of Pakistani accounting professionals to the UAE’s corporate and financial landscape.

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest. Guests of honour included Naweed Lalani, Director at the Dubai Financial Services Authority; Jehanzeb Amin, Vice President of ICAP; and Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE.

Three categories

The recognition ceremony honoured ICAP members across three categories based on their years of service to the profession including Gold for 50 years, Silver for 25 years and Bronze for 15 years.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistani chartered accountants working in the UAE represented a source of professional pride for Pakistan and contributed significantly to the country’s reputation in the competitive UAE marketplace.

He also highlighted the role of Pakistani financial professionals in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and its position as a regional financial and business hub.

Welcome address

The event opened with a welcome address by Yasir Gadit, Chairman of the Organising and Coordination Committee (OCC), ICAP. Sadiq Saleem, Head of Group Finance Shared Services at Pure Health Group, served as master of ceremonies.

The official AGM was chaired by Khushboo Mushtaq, Chairperson for 2025-26, marking the conclusion of her tenure.

Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the ICAP UAE Chapter, delivered the closing remarks and thanked the chief guest, guests of honour, members, partners and participants for their support.

The ICAP UAE Chapter represents Pakistani chartered accountants working in the UAE and focuses on professional development, networking and maintaining high standards of professional practice.

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