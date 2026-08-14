Independence Day: Pakistan envoy urges expats to uphold UAE laws

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag to the national anthem. Messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read out during the ceremony.

The ambassador also highlighted the community’s contribution to the UAE, as well as its role in supporting Pakistan’s economy through hard-earned remittances. He described the Pakistani community as an important bridge between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, Khan congratulated the Pakistani community and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of Pakistan. He urged Pakistanis living in the UAE to continue playing a constructive role in the development of their homeland.

Khan thanked the UAE government for its long-standing hospitality towards more than 2.2 million Pakistanis and appreciated the care and support extended to the community in various aspects of their lives.

The Acting Consul General praised the Pakistani community’s contributions to both the UAE and Pakistan, particularly its support for families and the national economy through remittances sent through legal banking channels.

The exhibition was part of the Government of Pakistan’s observance of 2026 as the “Year of Quaid-e-Azam”. Fawad Ali Khan appreciated the participating artists, including Soobika Fawad and Afsheen Beig, for their contributions.

The Dubai ceremony also featured an art exhibition organised by the Consulate General in collaboration with Parallel Palette. The exhibition showcased works by Pakistani artists inspired by the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam and their connection with Pakistan.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.