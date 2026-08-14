Independence Day: Pakistan envoy urges expats to uphold UAE laws

Community praised for supporting UAE’s growth and Pakistan’s economy through remittances
Dubai: Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations in the UAE were marked by calls for the Pakistani community to respect local laws, contribute to the country’s development and continue supporting their country’s economy through remittances.
The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony on Friday to commemorate the country’s 79th Independence Day anniversary, attended by a large number of Pakistani community members and their families.
Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag to the national anthem. Messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read out during the ceremony.
Addressing the gathering, Khan congratulated the Pakistani community and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of Pakistan. He urged Pakistanis living in the UAE to continue playing a constructive role in the development of their homeland.
The ambassador also highlighted the community’s contribution to the UAE, as well as its role in supporting Pakistan’s economy through hard-earned remittances. He described the Pakistani community as an important bridge between the two countries.
Khan thanked the UAE government for its long-standing hospitality towards more than 2.2 million Pakistanis and appreciated the care and support extended to the community in various aspects of their lives.
He noted that the welcoming environment and opportunities provided by the UAE had enabled Pakistanis to contribute positively to the country’s development while maintaining strong links with Pakistan.
The ambassador also urged members of the community to respect UAE laws and remain law-abiding residents, emphasising the importance of responsible conduct in their host country.
The ceremony featured patriotic performances by children from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School. The children also joined the ambassador in cutting an Independence Day cake.
In Dubai, the Consulate General of Pakistan also hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by a large number of Pakistani community members, consular officials and other guests.
Acting Consul General Fawad Ali Khan congratulated the community and said Independence Day represented freedom, sacrifice, determination and national identity.
He paid tribute to the struggle that led to Pakistan’s creation under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting the principles of faith, unity and discipline.
The Acting Consul General praised the Pakistani community’s contributions to both the UAE and Pakistan, particularly its support for families and the national economy through remittances sent through legal banking channels.
The Dubai ceremony also featured an art exhibition organised by the Consulate General in collaboration with Parallel Palette. The exhibition showcased works by Pakistani artists inspired by the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam and their connection with Pakistan.
The exhibition was part of the Government of Pakistan’s observance of 2026 as the “Year of Quaid-e-Azam”. Fawad Ali Khan appreciated the participating artists, including Soobika Fawad and Afsheen Beig, for their contributions.
The ceremony concluded with tributes to Pakistan’s martyrs and prayers for the country’s continued peace, prosperity and progress.