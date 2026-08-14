Message from Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan

Fraternal relationship between Pakistan and the UAE founded on shared values, mutual trust
On this joyous occasion of the 79th anniversary of independence of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to every member of our proud community across the UAE. This day commemorates the vision, determination and sacrifices of our forefathers, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who secured for us a homeland where we could live with dignity, freedom and self-determination. We pay tribute to the countless martyrs whose sacrifices made this dream a reality, and we remain forever indebted to their courage and conviction.
Seventy nine years on, the Quaid's timeless motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline continues to guide our national journey. As Pakistan navigates the challenges and opportunities of a changing world, it is this spirit of unity and collective resolve that will carry us forward towards socio-economic progress, stability and prosperity for future generations.
At a time when our region continues to witness complex challenges, Pakistan firmly believes that dialogue, diplomacy, mutual respect and adherence to the principles of international law remain the surest path to lasting peace and sustainable development. We reaffirm our commitment to working with our friends and partners in promoting regional stability during these difficult times.
I wish to express my profound gratitude to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE for their enduring friendship, visionary leadership and generous hospitality extended to the Pakistani community, which today proudly numbers over 2.2 million. The longstanding fraternal relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, founded on shared values, mutual trust and deep people-to-people ties, continues to grow from strength to strength across the political, economic, investment, defence and cultural domains. The UAE remains one of Pakistan's most valued partners, and a cherished second home for generations of Pakistanis.
To our distinguished community in the UAE, I extend my sincere appreciation for your hard work, professionalism and invaluable contributions to the remarkable development of the UAE. Equally, your continued support for Pakistan remains a vital pillar of our national progress. As proud representatives of Pakistan abroad, your integrity, discipline and exemplary conduct strengthen the image of our country every day. I encourage you to continue respecting the laws, traditions and values of your gracious host country while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and civic responsibility. The Embassy of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to serving our community with dedication, professionalism and compassion.
As we celebrate this historic milestone in our nation's journey, let us renew our collective commitment to the ideals upon which Pakistan was founded and work together for a stronger, more prosperous and progressive homeland.
May Allah Almighty bless Pakistan with enduring peace, unity, security and prosperity, and bless the UAE with continued progress, stability and success.
Pakistan Zindabad!