Message from Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan

To our distinguished community in the UAE, I extend my sincere appreciation for your hard work, professionalism and invaluable contributions to the remarkable development of the UAE. Equally, your continued support for Pakistan remains a vital pillar of our national progress. As proud representatives of Pakistan abroad, your integrity, discipline and exemplary conduct strengthen the image of our country every day. I encourage you to continue respecting the laws, traditions and values of your gracious host country while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and civic responsibility. The Embassy of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to serving our community with dedication, professionalism and compassion.