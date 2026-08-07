Why Saif Ali Khan's sisters Saba and Soha didn't attend his wedding with Amrita Singh: 'The principal called us...'

Saif's mother, actor Sharmila Tagore, learned of the marriage directly from her son. She once said on Koffee with Karan, that she immediately sensed something was different when he came to speak with her, later admitting to feeling emotionally shaken by the news, though she asked to meet Amrita afterward. “He said, ‘I have something to tell you’, and then he told me. I don’t know what I was doing, but I was quiet, and he says, ‘Amma, your colour is changing, you are looking different.’ I said, ‘Well okay, we will talk about it later, not now’. After he left, I rang Tiger and told him. There was also a long silence there. We left it at that and then I said, ‘I would like to meet her’,”