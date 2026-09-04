Recalling the day the scene was shot, Pillai admitted she went in nervous, unsure of how far to take it. "When we were shooting that, I asked Farhan, 'It's Saif Ali Khan, come on, how do I do this, do I do it in the theatre way' she said, describing her instinct to hold back the way stage acting sometimes trains you to. Farhan Akhtar, directing at the time, said clearly: "No, go ahead and slap him."