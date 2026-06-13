Saif Ali Khan says Farhan Akhtar was 'born to direct' ahead of Dil Chahta Hai 25th anniversary

Saif Ali Khan reflects on the 105-day Goa shoot and the fun and relaxed vibe on set
Dubai: Nearly 25 years after Dil Chahta Hai changed the landscape of Hindi cinema, actor Saif Ali Khan reflects on the experience of making the beloved coming-of-age film and the filmmaker who brought it to life.
Speaking to Variety India, about the 2001 classic ahead of its 25 years milestone in August, Saif recalled the atmosphere on set and praised director Farhan Akhtar, who made his directorial debut with.
Saif praised Akhtar's confidence behind the camera despite it being his directorial debut. The actor said the filmmaker appeared completely at ease from the start, adding that it felt as though he was born to direct.
“Farhan was born to direct,” Saif said while revisiting the film's production. “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly.....There was no tension, really. We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun,” he shared.
Released in August 2001, Dil Chahta Hai starred Saif alongside Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends navigating adulthood, romance and personal growth. The film's contemporary storytelling, stylish visuals and memorable soundtrack struck a chord with audiences and went on to influence a generation of Hindi cinema.
For Saif, however, some of the strongest memories come from the atmosphere off-camera. Much of the film was shot in Goa, where the cast and crew spent over three months bringing the story to life.
“We shot for 105 days,” Saif recalled. “We were in Goa, and it was a lot of fun.”
The actor described the production as unusually stress-free, saying the cast enjoyed a close bond that mirrored the friendship seen on screen. That sense of authenticity ultimately became one of the film's defining strengths.
At the time of its release, Dil Chahta Hai stood apart from traditional Bollywood dramas. Its natural dialogue, urban setting and modern take on relationships resonated strongly with younger audiences. Over two decades later, it remains a cultural landmark, frequently cited as one of the most influential Hindi films of the 2000s.