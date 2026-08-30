Akshaye Khanna, who played the introspective Siddharth ‘Sid’ Sinha, was notably absent, prompting fans to ask why the trio was incomplete. The reason has since emerged. Reunion host Nikhil Taneja confirmed that Khanna had fallen ill and was unable to attend. Preity Zinta, another key cast member, was also unavailable as she was in Paris.

The film was a commercial success upon release and gradually developed a cult following, particularly among younger audiences. Made on a reported budget of Rs 13 crore, the film emerged as a box-office hit, collecting Rs 38 crore worldwide. Over the years, it has attained cult-classic status. The film’s music, composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, has also been part of popular culture. Twenty-five years later, its portrayal of friendship and growing up continues to resonate, with the Mumbai reunion bringing its stars together once again — even if fans were left wishing Sid were there to complete the picture.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.