And finally, the problem that…needn’t have been a problem at all. If you ever need to get out of an engagement that you never really planned for, a bachelor trip too, is the way to go. In the film, Abhay Deol’s Kabir accidentally gets engaged to Natasha: He was just showing her a ring for his mother as one does, and she mistakenly assumes its for him, and woe is you, it’s too embarrassing to not be engaged, so Kabir…is engaged.