Movie Rewind | Salaam Namaste: When charming Saif Ali Khan and sparkling Preity Zinta brought zing to romcoms

It financially makes sense, they believe (it doesn’t, they’ve rented out a duplex and paid a staggering advance). Amber agrees and lives with him, as friends. And then they fall in love of course, the dil goes mmm on the streets of Australia, all is very pretty till Amber gets pregnant, which appears to be a template of most Preity Zinta films. Nik doesn’t want to be a father, and Amber wants the child. The chasm between them runs wide, and yet the two must live together (cue some unexplained rent agreement).