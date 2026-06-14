In 2003, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starred in Chalte Chalte, a film that dissected the oft-used cliched phrase ‘happily-ever-after’. Just a year or so before that, Rani had starred in Saathiya, a film with similar sentiments: Getting caught up in the heady rush of love, without quite realising what it entails. In both the films, instead of the film ending with two lovers ending up with each other by jumping on a train, or at a ruined wedding, our leads get together early on. In Saathiya, it takes a near-tragedy to realise the power of their relationship.