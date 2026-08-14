The university recognised her nearly three-decade career in Indian cinema and her contribution to films that have addressed issues including women’s rights, equality and social justice.

Mukerji received the honorary D.Litt. at a special ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on Friday, held as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

Indian actress Rani Mukerji has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University, becoming only the second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive the distinction.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Mukerji described it as one of the most humbling moments of her life. She said cinema had given her a way to make her family and country proud.

Mukerji also described artists as cultural ambassadors, saying their work could help audiences understand other countries and communities.

“For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express,” she said.

Mukerji said she had tried through her work to portray strong women and girls in India while also supporting people in need.

“I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first,” she said, adding that she wanted to be part of stories that needed to be told and could inspire and empower audiences.

The actress said she had taken risks throughout her career and often chosen projects based on stories that moved her personally.

The university previously honoured Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary doctorate in 2019 for his contribution to cinema and philanthropy. It also established a PhD scholarship in his name.

He also praised her commitment to humanitarian causes, calling her an outstanding recipient of the honorary doctorate.

La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby said Mukerji’s work had gone beyond entertainment and helped bring issues such as social justice, equality and inclusion into public discussion.

“I accept it on behalf of every Indian artist who has believed that stories can build friendships between nations,” she said.

She dedicated the honour to India and audiences around the world, saying she was proud to see Indian cinema being celebrated in Australia.

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