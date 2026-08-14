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Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan in La Trobe University’s honours list

The actress was recognised for her contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian causes

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Rani Mukerji dedicated the recognition to India and artists who use cinema to build bridges between cultures.
Rani Mukerji dedicated the recognition to India and artists who use cinema to build bridges between cultures.
ANI

Indian actress Rani Mukerji has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University, becoming only the second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive the distinction.

Mukerji received the honorary D.Litt. at a special ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on Friday, held as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

The university recognised her nearly three-decade career in Indian cinema and her contribution to films that have addressed issues including women’s rights, equality and social justice.

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Speaking after receiving the honour, Mukerji described it as one of the most humbling moments of her life. She said cinema had given her a way to make her family and country proud.

The actress said she had taken risks throughout her career and often chosen projects based on stories that moved her personally.

“I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first,” she said, adding that she wanted to be part of stories that needed to be told and could inspire and empower audiences.

‘Artists become ambassadors of culture’

Mukerji said she had tried through her work to portray strong women and girls in India while also supporting people in need.

She said the recognition strengthened her belief that films can influence people by creating empathy and encouraging conversations.

“For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express,” she said.

Mukerji also described artists as cultural ambassadors, saying their work could help audiences understand other countries and communities.

She dedicated the honour to India and audiences around the world, saying she was proud to see Indian cinema being celebrated in Australia.

“I accept it on behalf of every Indian artist who has believed that stories can build friendships between nations,” she said.

La Trobe praises her wider contribution

La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby said Mukerji’s work had gone beyond entertainment and helped bring issues such as social justice, equality and inclusion into public discussion.

He also praised her commitment to humanitarian causes, calling her an outstanding recipient of the honorary doctorate.

The university previously honoured Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary doctorate in 2019 for his contribution to cinema and philanthropy. It also established a PhD scholarship in his name.

Mukerji’s latest honour adds another international recognition to a career spanning almost 30 years in Indian cinema.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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