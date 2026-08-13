Dubai: Before Benny Dayal became the voice behind some of Bollywood’s most infectious songs, before Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman came calling and before arenas and millions of listeners became part of his musical universe, he was an Abu Dhabi schoolboy.

And apparently, that explains quite a lot about him.

“I think I also owe a lot of it to Abu Dhabi as my hometown, because I feel every Abu Dhabi kid is a very different kid,” Benny told Gulf News. And his take?

“Abu Dhabi kids can actually survive anywhere they go.”

Coming from a singer who left the relative comfort of the UAE and managed to carve out a Bollywood playback singing career in one of the most brutally competitive entertainment industries in the world, perhaps he has earned the right to say it.

“We are all hustlers and Abu Dhabi prepares you for that,” he said.

Benny is now returning to the UAE for Thaalam Beats at Coca-Cola Arena on August 15, alongside Usha Uthup and Thaikkudam Bridge. But for the Abu Dhabi-bred singer, this gig feels different. It isn't simply another stop on the touring calendar. It feels closer to a homecoming and a chance to show UAE audiences a Benny Dayal they haven't fully seen before.