"Hi, I'm Dr Abdul El-Sayed. I am running to represent Michigan in the US Senate," one slide reads. The next introduces him as a "girl dad" to his two daughters, Emmalee and Serena, with their faces thoughtfully covered by smiling emojis to protect their privacy. Another slide is devoted to his wife of two decades, Sarah, whom he describes as "the best of us", accompanied by a warm photograph of the couple embracing. Rather than projecting a carefully manicured political image, the carousel leans into authenticity, presenting El-Sayed first as a husband, father and the son of Egyptian immigrants before introducing him as a Senate candidate. It's a subtle but telling reminder that in today's social media landscape, personality often travels further than policy.