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Indian athletes left stranded after arriving for 2026 Asian Games

Indian contingent endures 14-hour wait and floor sleep amid Nagoya chaos

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Indian kabaddi teams receive warm send-off for the at SAI NCOE in Gandhinagar in the 20th Asian Game at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Photo credit: SAI Media
Indian kabaddi teams receive warm send-off for the at SAI NCOE in Gandhinagar in the 20th Asian Game at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Photo credit: SAI Media

Dubai: Indian athletes faced a difficult start to their 2026 Asian Games campaign after several members of the contingent were left waiting for accommodation for more than 14 hours after arriving in Nagoya.

A video circulating on social media showed athletes sleeping on the floor possibly at the airport while waiting to be taken to their accommodation. Athletes from Vietnam, China, South Korea and Thailand were also reportedly caught up in the delays.

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal, who will represent the country at the Games, confirmed the situation. Responding to the video, he wrote: “I can confirm this is true. I’m currently on 7 hours and counting.”

The problems extended beyond accommodation. South Korean officials have called out the organisers for poor planning and bed shortages.

Earlier, India’s athletics contingent faced its own logistical problems, with athletes reportedly going without breakfast after arriving at their hotel. The team also faced delays with transport to training.

Registration has also created confusion. Members of the wushu contingent reportedly found that their names were missing from the accommodation list, while other athletes have faced accreditation issues.

The accommodation problems are not limited to India. Organisers are housing around 17,000 athletes and officials across a cruise ship, hotels and temporary container-style facilities instead of a traditional athletes’ village.

With the Asian Games officially opening on Saturday, organisers now face pressure to resolve the logistical problems quickly.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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