Around 2,000 athletes and officials are expected to stay in the cabins during the Games. Indian sports officials are making their athletes live in shipping containers so they can familiarise themselves with the accommodation before arriving.

South Korean basketball officials have raised concerns over the size and condition of the cabins being used by their men’s team. Jung Jae-Yong, vice president of the Korea Basketball Association, said athletes taller than two metres cannot stretch their legs on the beds.

The Games in Nagoya and Aichi officially open on Saturday, although football and basketball competitions have already begun. Unlike previous editions, there is no dedicated athletes’ village, with organisers using hotels, temporary wooden cabins and a cruise ship to reduce costs.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.