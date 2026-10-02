‘This is my style’: Kerala’s Ancy Sojan hits back at hair, jewellery trolls after missing Asian Games gold by 2cm

Kerala's Ancy Sojan shuts down trolls questioning her hair and jewellery
Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan came within just two centimetres of winning Asian Games gold.
The 25 year old from Nattika in Thrissur jumped 6.53m in the fifth round of the women's long jump final in Nagoya and was leading the competition.
She was almost there.
But with her final attempt, China's Huang Yingying jumped 6.55m to snatch the gold. Ancy had to settle for silver.
Missing gold by two centimetres would have been difficult enough. But what followed on social media was something completely different.
Instead of talking about how close she came to gold, some people started questioning her colourful braids, hair accessories, makeup and jewellery. Some even wondered whether her style had affected her performance.
Ridiculous thing to do.
Ancy had a simple response.
“This is my style; nobody needs to interfere,” she said after returning to India.
And that was a fitting response.
Earlier this year, Ancy broke Anju Bobby George's 22 year old national long jump record with a jump of 6.88m. Anju's previous mark of 6.83m had stood since the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Ancy pointed out that she was wearing a necklace when she broke that record too.
For her, the hairstyle and accessories are not a distraction. They are part of what makes her feel comfortable and confident when she competes.
And she has no plans to change because of comments on social media.
“They can't take my award, my medal and records or anything,” Ancy said. “I will continue this as this is my confidence.”
The Kerala State Athletics Association has also come out in support of Ancy, launching a Stand With Ancy campaign and saying it plans to take action over the online abuse.
Ancy may have missed Asian Games gold by two centimetres.
But she came home with a silver medal, India's national record and no intention of changing who she is.