Suchika Tariyal didn't lose; India appealed, but 700g cost her Asian Games final

Historic bronze for India as quirky weigh-in rule keeps Tariyal from gold shot
Suchika Tariyal has won India's first ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts, but the 36 year old will probably be wondering how close she came to fighting for gold.
Because technically, she did not lose her semi final.
Suchika faced Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the women's Traditional 60kg semi final at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games. The fight was level after regulation and went into an additional one minute round, after which Teo was initially declared the winner.
Suchika was devastated by the decision and the Indian camp decided to challenge it.
The federation paid a non refundable $1,000 arbitration fee and the footage was reviewed. Reports say a 10 judge arbitration panel reassessed the contest and came to a different conclusion.
The fight was a draw.
You would imagine that meant Suchika had another chance of reaching the final.
But then came a rather unusual tie breaker.
Under the competition rules, if the fighters still cannot be separated after overtime, a series of tie breakers is used. Warnings and other criteria are considered first. If they remain level, their official weights are compared and the lighter fighter advances.
That is where Suchika lost out.
Teo was around 700 grams lighter than the Indian at the official weigh in. So despite the review changing the fight from a defeat to a draw, Teo progressed to the gold medal contest and Suchika received bronze.
To be clear, Suchika was not 700 grams over the weight limit. Both fighters qualified for the 60kg category. She was simply around 700 grams heavier than her opponent, and that difference became decisive only because the other tie breakers could not separate them.
It was a heartbreaking way to miss a final, but Suchika still made history.
MMA is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi Nagoya 2026, and her bronze makes her India's first Asian Games medallist in the sport.
She did not lose the fight after the review.
But 700 grams were enough to keep her out of the final.
But rules are rules.