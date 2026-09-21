Flag-bearer Bhaker leads India in borrowed kit after wardrobe mishap
Dubai: Manu Bhaker was the star of India, earning the right to be the flag bearer for the nation at the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony. However as per recent report, the shooter faced some major wardrobe struggles ahead of the event.
Bhaker reportedly had to rely on a borrowed ceremonial kit to lead India in the opening ceremony in Nagoya after the outfit issued to her did not fit properly.
According to family sources cited by The Times of India, Bhaker’s jacket was wrongly fitting and the shoes provided to her were also the wrong size. Her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, said the Olympic medallist wears a size 5 shoe, while the pair issued to her was either size 4 or 6.
“Her shoe size was wrong. Manu wears a 5 number shoe size. The one which was given to her was either 4 or 6. She borrowed the shoe fitting her size,” Ramkishan told Times of India.
The report also suggested that Bhaker eventually received a kit that fitted her from a masseuse attached to the shooting team through a private sponsor. She wore the borrowed attire while leading the Indian contingent alongside Pawan Sehrawat at the opening ceremony.
Bhaker had initially wanted to concentrate on training and competition, with her shooting events beginning shortly after the ceremony. She agreed to become a flag-bearer after persuasion from sports authorities and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) contingent staff.
The 24-year-old will begin her Asian Games campaign on Wednesday, September 23, in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification. Bhaker will join the 10m air pistol mixed team event on September 25.
She will also compete in the women’s 25m pistol, with the precision stage on September 27 and the rapid stage and final on September 28.
Bhaker won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and was part of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s 25m pistol team at the 2022 Asian Games, alongside Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.