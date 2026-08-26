Why kids’ shoes need room to grow

A measuring gauge is arguably the most useful product in this selection because it encourages parents to check the foot rather than guess from the previous shoe size. The Swpeet is an adjustable plastic device intended for measuring both children’s and adults’ feet at home. This foot measuring device is made from high quality ABS material that is lightweight, sturdy and designed for long lasting use. It features clear, easy-to-read scale markings and is made from non-toxic, odourless material suitable for children. The material is also recyclable, making it a more environmentally conscious choice. Use it with the child standing and measure both feet. Record the actual length rather than treating a size printed on the gauge as universal, then compare that measurement with the chosen brand’s current size chart.