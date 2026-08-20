Skechers kids' school shoes review: comfort that survives the term

Back-to-school shopping puts school shoes under particular scrutiny. They need to be comfortable through long days, simple enough for children to manage and practical when playground dust inevitably follows them home. The Skechers Microstrides Class Spirit gets the fundamentals right, making it a strong everyday option for younger pupils who wear a traditional school uniform. Its Air Cooled Memory Foam insole, adjustable strap and flexible outsole are the main attractions, while the machine washable construction could make life easier once the new school shoe shine wears off.

Key facts

Best for: Primary school pupils who need a comfortable, easy fastening uniform shoe. Bottom line: A sensible school day Mary Jane that combines cushioned comfort with an adjustable strap and easy care construction.

What you get

Skechers also labels the shoe machine washable, an unusually useful detail for footwear that may be worn five days a week.

Fastening is deliberately simple. Instead of buckles or laces, the shoe has a hook and loop Mary Jane strap across the instep. That lets a child open the shoe widely, put a foot in and secure the fit without tying laces. Centrepoint's UAE listing likewise identifies the model as a hook and loop Mary Jane with a synthetic upper and rubber sole.

Inside, the headline feature is a Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole. According to the manufacturer, the material is designed to provide cushioning and breathability. That is paired with the flexible sole rather than a stiff dress shoe construction.

The upper uses Skechers' synthetic "duraleather" material, while the lining and insole contain textile. Underneath is a flexible rubber traction outsole. Skechers also specifies a shock absorbing midsole and a heel measuring three quarters of an inch.

The Microstrides Class Spirit is a classic Mary Jane school shoe rather than a trainer disguised as uniform footwear. Skechers gives it a smooth, single colour upper and a strap running across the instep, so it should fit comfortably within schools that require understated black footwear.

How it performs

For school use, the Microstrides' strongest argument is the combination of cushioning and a conventional uniform friendly shape. Air Cooled Memory Foam gives the foot a cushioned layer underfoot, while the shock absorbing midsole adds another comfort focused component between the foot and ground. Skechers describes the outsole as both flexible and designed for traction.

Those features matter during a school day that can involve far more walking and standing than the polished Mary Jane appearance suggests. A flexible sole is also useful for younger children moving between classrooms and play areas rather than spending the day sitting at a desk.

The hook and loop fastening is another practical decision. It is quicker for children who have not mastered laces and offers some adjustment across the instep. That can also help during rushed UAE school mornings when shoes need to go on without turning into another job for a parent.

Durability is harder to judge without a controlled long-term wear test, so it would be wrong to promise that any children's shoe will literally look new for an entire term. What can be established is that Skechers uses a synthetic upper, rubber traction outsole and machine washable construction. Together, those specifications make sense for regular school use and repeated cleaning.