Schools back CBSE's move, but parents, students flag concerns as many are in universities
Dubai: CBSE's decision to give Class 12 students in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries a fresh chance to sit exams that were cancelled in March, when regional tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran disrupted the papers, has been welcomed by schools. But many Indian expat students and parents in the UAE say the offer has come too late to be of much practical use.
The board's notification, issued on September 15 in compliance with a Supreme Court order, allows eligible students to reappear for exams in 40 subjects that could not be held earlier this year. This follows complaints from students who were dissatisfied by their results determined through a new assessment pattern involving internal marks for the exams that were cancelled.
However, several months have passed since the exams got over and results were declared, and most students have already enrolled in university programmes, many in countries outside the UAE. Some students have already seen their scores improve after re-evaluation as well.
Adding to the uncertainty, CBSE has said the re-examinations will be held at the centres where students originally registered, meaning those who have since moved abroad for higher studies may need to travel back to the UAE. With exam dates yet to be announced, families are unsure exactly when this would happen.
Schools, meanwhile, say they are ready to make arrangements for any student who opts to take the exams, even if only a handful come forward, while acknowledging that coordinating the process will take time and resources.
However, at least one school group, The Indian High Group of Schools, has said that it would offer refresher classes to support the students wishing to reappear for the exams.
A Dubai student who has joined an artificial intelligence and data science programme in India said the timing had caught many off guard. "It is too late now.. The students have moved on to the next phase. If this announcement had come in May or June, it would have been helpful," the student said.
Another student, now studying biotechnology at a Dubai university, said the announcement no longer fitted her circumstances. "This looks like justice delayed, justice denied. We have even given away all our books after we realised there wouldn't be any changes to our marks before we joined university. Nobody expected this decision to come so late," she said.
Dubai resident Raffi, whose daughter has joined university, said families appreciated the opportunity but remained concerned about its timing. "Many have already begun university or entered other higher-education pathways and are now adjusting to an entirely new stage of their academic lives," he said.
He pointed out that revisiting the Class 12 syllabus while managing university coursework was "not a simple request".
Hajra, whose son has also begun his university studies, said the option, while not mandatory, still created pressure. "Even though students are not compelled to take the re-examination, introducing such an option after many students have already secured university admissions can create unnecessary uncertainty," she said.
She noted that earlier communication would have let families factor it into their admission decisions.
Dr Pramad Mahajan of Sharjah Indian School said CBSE had "always been student-friendly" and welcomed the decision.
He noted that similar formula-based assessments had been used during the Covid-19 pandemic and were generally well received.
However, he observed that internal assessment marks can sometimes differ from students' expectations, with some students not taking them seriously enough.
"At the same time, schools, particularly when assessing students in Classes 10 and 12, can be relatively strict because they want to encourage students to perform better and understand that their best performance should come in the final examination. Therefore, some dissatisfaction among students regarding internal-assessment marks is understandable. We explained these concerns before the Supreme Court, and we welcome the decision that has now been taken in the interests of the students," he said.
"The decision will particularly benefit students who are not satisfied with the marks they received in subjects for which examinations could not be conducted because of the prevailing regional situation. Although many students may have already joined colleges or other institutions after receiving their results, those who are interested now have the opportunity to appear for the examination again," he said.
Mohammed Ali Kottakulam, principal of Cosmopolitan International High School, Ajman, said the fresh opportunity would particularly suit students who felt they could have scored higher in an actual exam than under the earlier assessment scheme.
He pointed out that it could specifically benefit those on a gap year or awaiting admission elsewhere, giving them more flexibility.
However, he said some practical aspects of the process still needed clarity for both students and schools.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, called the move part of CBSE's "progressive student-centric approach", while acknowledging the logistical and practical challenges some families have raised.
“With a gap of more than six months, it is important that learners who choose to appear for these examinations are given the necessary support to prepare adequately, rebuild their confidence and further improve subject readiness,” he pointed out.
He revealed that schools under the group are preparing refresher classes for students who wish to reappear, and that they are engaging with parents and learners to help them understand the implications and make informed decisions.
"While we await further details, successful facilitation of this initiative is likely to require considerable coordination, time and resources...We remain very much committed to working closely with our stakeholders and regulatory authorities to support learners and facilitate this process as effectively and seamlessly as possible," Vasu added.
Dr S. Reshma, principal and director of Gulf Indian High School, Dubai, said the school's priority was to support affected students, but stressed that clarity from CBSE was essential.
"Schools need timely confirmation and clear guidelines on centres, subjects, eligibility and schedules so that examination arrangements can be made without disrupting regular school academic operations," she said.
"With advance planning and close CBSE - school coordination, we can support students effectively while ensuring continuity of teaching and learning," she added.
Registrations for the special exams open on September 22 and close on September 26, with no extensions expected. There is no fee for the retake, and subject changes will not be permitted once forms are submitted.
Students who were absent for the original exams in March remain ineligible, as do candidates who had not registered for this year's main exams.
CBSE has said exam dates and the detailed timetable will only be shared once registrations close, leaving students, parents and schools to plan around a process whose final shape is still taking form.