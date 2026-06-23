Amid scrutiny over its marking system, many UAE students see big gains in re-evaluations
Dubai: Students at CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE are reporting improved grades following the re-evaluation of their Grade 12 board exam papers, with many seeing increases of up to 20 marks.
The re-evaluation results bring immense relief to a cohort whose academic year was heavily disrupted.
Most exams scheduled after February 28, were cancelled due to the geopolitical fallout of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Consequently, students in the UAE and wider GCC region were graded using an alternative assessment policy, combining performance from completed exams with internal school-based assessments.
CBSE addresses marking controversy
On Sunday June 21, the CBSE announced the release of the first phase of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation results. The board confirmed it has resolved over 87 per cent of applications received globally. This swift processing comes amidst widespread scrutiny over its Online Scanned Marking (OSM) system.
School officials clarified to Gulf News that the re-evaluation process was strictly applied to written CBSE examination papers, rather than internal school assessments, coursework, or practical projects.
Dr Pramod Mahajan, School Director and Principal of Sharjah Indian School and CBSE City Coordinator for Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, noted that approximately 937 students across the Northern Emirates applied for a review.
"Many students received photocopies of their answer scripts, raised their concerns, and are now delighted with the outcomes," Dr Mahajan said. "The vast majority saw their marks increase in line with their expectations."
Dr Mahajan clarified that the process consists of two distinct stages: verification and re-evaluation.
"Re-checking is simply recounting the marks and checking for unevaluated answers. In contrast, re-evaluation involves an examiner completely re-marking specific challenged questions. Many students scored 11 to 13 marks higher. A few who were initially placed in the 'compartment' (supplementary exam) category have now passed."
Many students received photocopies of their answer scripts, raised their concerns, and were pleased to share the outcomes of their revaluation and rechecking process. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, a significant number of students had their marks revised upward, meeting or exceeding their expectations.
Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of DPS Dubai, emphasised that students only applied for the exams they physically sat before the cancellations.
"While the school has not yet officially received the amended transcripts, several students have reported increases of four to six marks. Every single mark counts. The CBSE has ensured transparency and redressal, bringing total relief to families," Nandkeolyar told Gulf News.
Many students applied for revaluation, but only for the examinations they had actually appeared for. While the school is yet to officially receive the revised marksheets, several students have already reported an increase of 4 to 6 marks and in board examinations, every mark matters.
Meanwhile, the Indian High Group of Schools implemented a support system to assist students. Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the group, explained that Heads of Department conducted internal reviews of answer sheets, paired with one-to-one counselling sessions for students.
"This structured, collaborative approach proved highly effective, 100 per cent of our students who applied received higher marks," Vasu revealed.
According to Vasu, 44 per cent of applicants gained one to three marks, 28 per cent gained three to five marks, 16 per cent gained five to 10 marks, and 12 per cent saw a massive jump of 10 to 20 marks. “These improvements were especially evident in Physics and Chemistry, where students had expressed the strongest concerns,” he added.
Our heads of department conducted internal reviews of answer sheets, followed by personalised one-to-one counselling sessions to guide students through the re-evaluation process. This structured and supportive approach proved effective, every student who applied received an upward revision in their marks. The most notable improvements were seen in Physics and Chemistry, subjects in which students had initially expressed the greatest concern.
For many matriculating students, these updated scores have salvaged their higher education prospects. In highly competitive university admissions, a handful of marks can determine a student's destination.
Prathigashri, a Grade 12 Science stream student, expressed her gratitude after seeing her Physics marks upgraded. “It has opened new doors for me. With these improved marks, I now feel motivated to apply to universities that once felt beyond my reach. Seeing my year-long hard work finally reflected in my score is truly rewarding."
Fellow CBSE Science student Lakshana Kondal experienced a similar triumph. “The school’s internal review system made a huge difference," she said. "I was guided to carefully go through my Physics answer script, understand where marks had been missed, and apply for re-evaluation. As a result, my Physics marks increased from 73 to 80."