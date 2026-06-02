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CBSE issues update after activating re-evaluation portal: Key details for students

CBSE opens Class 12 online window for answer-book verification and re-evaluation

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Class 12 students get June 2–6 to apply online; no offline or late requests allowed
Class 12 students get June 2–6 to apply online; no offline or late requests allowed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated its Class 12 portal for verification of issues in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of answers. The facility became operational on June 2, 2026.

Who can apply

The facility is available only to students who have already accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. Applications must be submitted through the official CBSE website using Aadhaar-linked login credentials.

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Application window

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6, 2026 (till midnight). CBSE has clarified that no offline or late applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

Key highlights

  • Students can apply for verification of scanned answer copies and re-evaluation of answers

  • Facility is available only for those who have accessed scanned answer sheets

  • Login required via CBSE website using Aadhaar-linked credentials

  • Entire process is fully online, including fee payment

  • Portal open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight)

  • No offline or late applications will be accepted

Online-only process and fee structure

The entire process, including submission and payment, is fully online.

  • ₹100 per answer book for verification of scanned copy issues

  • ₹25 per question for re-evaluation
    Payments can be made via UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.

What students can apply for

Verification of scanned answer books:

Students can flag issues like missing pages, blurred scans, or evaluation errors across multiple subjects in a single application.

Students can report issues such as:

  • Missing pages or supplementary sheets

  • Blurred or incorrect answer book uploads

  • Missing maps, graphs or attachments

  • Evaluation mismatches

Multiple subjects and issues can be included in one application. Once submitted and paid, requests cannot be edited.

Re-evaluation of answers

Students can request re-evaluation of selected questions with details, but only one application per student is allowed.

  1. Students can request re-evaluation of specific questions

  2. Must provide details such as question number and page reference

  3. Only one application allowed per student

Important instructions

Once the “freeze and proceed to payment” option is selected, applications cannot be edited. CBSE has advised students to carefully verify all entries before final submission, as each candidate is allowed only one application per category.

Support and guidance

CBSE has also provided a step-by-step visual guide and a tutorial video to assist students. The board will review all applications and communicate results after completion of the process.

Related Topics:
CBSEindiaEducation

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